CIAC announces student winter sports to begin Jan. 19

CHESHIRE. Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) announced Thursday that school winter sports may begin on Jan. 19.

In a plan released on Thursday, which was created with the Connecticut Department of Public Health’s (DPH) guidelines, the CIAC said low, moderate and high risk winter sports will be able to play and practice starting Jan. 19, unless determined otherwise.

Per DPH guidelines, CIAC’s low-risk winter sport is swimming. Moderate risk sports are basketball, ice hockey, gymnastics and indoor track. High risk winter sports include wrestling, competitive cheer and competitive dance.

For high risk sports, officials do not recommend any activities beyond small group conditioning and non-contact skill building for the whole season.

Officials want all participants to wear masks. Players and officials are encouraged to change masks as needed during timeouts, mask breaks or game stoppages.

Read the full plan below: