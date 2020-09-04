CIAC decides high school football will not be played this fall

(WTNH)– The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference has announced Friday that high school football will not be played this fall.

The CIAC Board of Control, in alignment with Department of Public Health recommendations, has determined that high risk full contact football is no longer a viable option for students this fall amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The CIAC added that they will collaborate with athletic directors, coaches, and medical experts to provide football players with other meaningful fall activities with low to moderate risks.

However, the CIAC says it “will remain fluid in providing the safest experiences possible for student-athletes and will continue to consider any future changes in DPH recommendations for fall sport activities.”

All other fall sports seem to be moving forward in agreement with the DPH.

“In alignment with DPH’s recommendation to consult its sports medicine committee, the CIAC and its medical experts believe that the modification of wearing masks mitigates the risk expressed by DPH and provides a safe indoor environment for the sport of volleyball. As such, with the modification of players wearing masks indoors, the CIAC has aligned volleyball with DPH’s previous support of full team practice and game schedules for soccer, field hockey, cross country, and swimming.”

