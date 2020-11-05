CIAC postponing start of high school winter sports season

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) has announced Thursday that the scheduled start of the high school winter sports season has been postponed.

The season was originally scheduled to start on Nov. 21. The CIAC said it was “postponed pending the review of forthcoming guidance from the state Department of Public Health (DPH).”

The CIAC said it will review the guidance provided by DPH and will include any possible modifications to their winter sports plan to allow for safe participation.

The CIAC Board of Control is expected to consider a new start date for the winter sports season on Nov. 17.

This is breaking news.

