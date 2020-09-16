CIAC reaffirms decision to cancel football for 2020-2021 school year

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH)– The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) has reaffirmed their decision to cancel full contact football for the 2020-2021 school year.

On Wednesday, at the CIAC Board of Control’s meeting, they made that decision to cancel football in alignment with the Connecticut Department of Health’s (DPH) recommendation that football is a high-risk sport and should not be played this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The CIAC did, however, agree to consider allowing competition at a later time for sports that can’t hold its regularly scheduled season, like football, provided it doesn’t negatively impact spring sports.

“CIAC made every effort to weigh all factors in this decision, including the passionate voices of students, parents, and school personnel, and ultimately made the determination to align its decision with the recommendations of the Governor’s office and DPH to not hold high-risk sports at this time. In conversation with other state associations across the country, it was clear that a key factor in playing interscholastic football was alignment with the opinion of their state’s governor and state health agency.” CAS-CIAC Executive Director Glenn Lungarini

The DPH has recommended substituting “higher risk” athletic activities, like football, with “moderate risk” or “lower risk” options and /or postponing those activities to a later time. The CIAC will also recommend low and moderate-risk football activities for schools to engage in with their football athletes.