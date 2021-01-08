CIAC releases review of Fall 2020 student sports season modified around COVID-19

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) released a report Friday that shows the impact youth sports had on the Fall 2020 semester and the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on youth sports.

Most school-sanctioned student sports teams were able to compete during the Fall 2020 season, which included boys and girls cross country, boys and girls soccer, girls field hockey, girls swimming, and girls volleyball. Low to moderate activities in football were allowed.

The CIAC conducted a survey regarding the COVID-19 experiences during the modified season. 133 out of 186 schools responded.

Overall, the CIAC says that 28,842 student-athletes across the state participated in sports during the Fall 2020 season.

A total of seven people tested positive as a result of participating in a school sporting event out of an estimated total of 33,184 practices and games, producing an estimated transmission rate of 0.021% in CIAC sanctioned events.

Only around 15.4% of the fall games scheduled were changed from the original date, and 2.3% were canceled. Reasons for schedule changes include but are not limited to weather, COVID quarantine, and field conditions.

Football presented the highest percentage of members who have tested positive for COVID-19, followed by boys soccer and girls soccer.

Girls soccer had the largest percentage of teams required to quarantine members, followed by boys soccer and football.

