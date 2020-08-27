CIAC says games for fall sports, including football, will begin Oct. 1 if ‘supported by COVID metrics’

A Herriman player wear a mask during a high school football against Davis on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Herriman, Utah. Utah is among the states going forward with high school football this fall despite concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that led other states and many college football conferences to postpone games in hopes of instead playing in the spring. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — On Wednesday, the CIAC announced that games and contests for fall sports will begin on Oct. 1 if supported by COVID metrics.

New guidelines released state the fall seasons for cross country, swimming, soccer and field hockey will begin on Aug. 29.

All activities will be limited to non-contact sport-specific skill work and conditioning, in cohorts of 10, from Aug. 29 through Sept. 20.

Officials said this structure makes all activities for these sports low risk through Sept. 20.

On Sept. 18, the CIAC will evaluate Connecticut’s COVID metrics and inform schools whether activities will progress to full team moderate risk practices on Sept. 21.

If the metrics do not support moving to full team or moderate risk activities on Sept. 21, all

sports will remain in small cohort low-risk activities.

Updates will be provided on a weekly basis as to the level of risk that is supported by COVID metrics.

View all guidelines in the PDF below:

The CIAC will hold a news briefing about the decision on Thursday.