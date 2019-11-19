CIAC to hold their first all-female wrestling invitational in 2020

(WTNH) — The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) will hold their first ever all-female wrestlers Invitational in New Haven this season.

The Girls Wrestling Invitational Tournament will be held in conjunction with the CIAC Wrestling State Open at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven on February 28-29.

Girl wrestlers of all skill levels have the option to compete in either the Girls Invitation or the Boys Tournaments.

Per CIAC by-laws, girls are permitted to compete on the boys wrestling teams.

The Invitational seeding and brackets will be released on the week of the tournament.

The CIAC says 131 girls competed in high school wrestling in Connecticut during the 2019-2019 season.

13 states currently hold a state wrestling championship for girls, according to the CIAC.

For more information on Boys and Girls wrestling at the high school level through the CIAC, click here.