Breaking News
Hartford Police investigating stolen motor vehicle with 8 and 9-year-old girls inside
Live Now
Two people testify in President Trump Impeachment Hearings
Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning CT at Nine

CIAC to hold their first all-female wrestling invitational in 2020

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
ciaclogo1_413464

(WTNH) — The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) will hold their first ever all-female wrestlers Invitational in New Haven this season.

The Girls Wrestling Invitational Tournament will be held in conjunction with the CIAC Wrestling State Open at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven on February 28-29.

Girl wrestlers of all skill levels have the option to compete in either the Girls Invitation or the Boys Tournaments.

Per CIAC by-laws, girls are permitted to compete on the boys wrestling teams.

The Invitational seeding and brackets will be released on the week of the tournament.

The CIAC says 131 girls competed in high school wrestling in Connecticut during the 2019-2019 season.

13 states currently hold a state wrestling championship for girls, according to the CIAC.

For more information on Boys and Girls wrestling at the high school level through the CIAC, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss