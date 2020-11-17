 

CIAC expected to update winter sports plan

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) is expected to update its winter sports plan on Tuesday.

The board is set to meet with state health officials, who are recommending moderate-risk sports like basketball and ice hockey only take place between two in-state teams.

Earlier in November, the Connecticut Department of Public Health advised moving state competitions to the spring.

The same suggestions applied to lower-risk sports like golf, singles tennis, running/cross country and weightlifting.

However, everyone — including players — is asked to wear masks, social distance and follow health protocols.

For higher-risk sports like wrestling martial arts, football and dance, it suggested moving them to the spring.

Credit: CT DPH

