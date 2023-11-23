NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a tradition that brings communities together all across Connecticut — Thanksgiving Day high school football rivalries.

Thursday, that included Ansonia taking on Naugatuck, where both teams came in undefeated at 9-0. Naugatuck High School went on to win 44-22.

In the oldest high school football rivalry in the nation, New London faced Norwich Free Academy for the 161st time. New London won 35-13.

Southington and Cheshire faced off for the annual Apple Valley Bowl, where Cheshire won 27-20, making it the first time the team was victorious in the bowl since 2011.

In Meriden, Platt took on Maloney at Falcon Field, where Maloney won 21-0 in the Stoddard Bowl.

For the Battle of Wallingford, Sheehan won 44-6 against Lyman Hall.

Waterford hosted East Lyme, with East Lyme winning 35-33.

In the Battle of New Haven, Hillhouse won against Wilbur Cross 62-6.

Oxford hosted Derby, winning 33-24.