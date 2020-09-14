DPH responds to CIAC’s proposal to consider high school football

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) has responded to the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference’s (CIAC) proposals on how to possibly play high school football this fall.

Deidre S. Gifford, Acting Commissioner of the DPH, sent out a letter to Glenn Lungarini, the Executive Director, CAS-CIAC, and other CIAC board members after their meeting on Friday, September 11.

After that meeting, the decision on whether or not high school football would be played this fall was still unclear due to the risks of spreading Covid-19.

The DPH said that they have no proof that what the CIAC presented at that meeting would be effective in limiting the spread of coronavirus

However, the DPH is asking the CIAC to go back to their Sports Medicine Committee to discuss whether football could be considered a “moderate risk” sport instead of “higher risk.”

For more details, read the full letter from the DPH below: