Former UConn Husky Anthony Sherman, K.C. Chiefs looking for Super Bowl repeat

(WTNH) — Anthony Sherman has had quite a run since his playing days at UConn. He’s a 10 year NFL veteran, a Pro Bowl selection and Sunday he has a chance to become a repeat Super Bowl champion.

Sherman on the Kansas City Chiefs are favored to beat Tom Brady, the Tampa Bays Bucs and another former UConn standout, Andrew Adams, in Super Bowl LV in Tampa, FL.

A full back and special teams leader, Sherman says one of the things that makes the Chiefs special is that they truly enjoy going to work every day with each other. “We always keep it so much fun, and coach (Andy) Reid always has a saying, ‘let your personalities show’, so we’ve got a lot of personalities on the team and it always keeps it interesting.”

Sherman also talks about his nickname, the greatness of QB Patrick Mahomes and of course, his days as a Husky. “People may not think you can get to the NFL from UConn but coach (Randy) Edsall and his staff does a phenomenal job of preparing you and putting you in the right situation to succed.”

