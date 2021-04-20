Former UConn star Jennifer Rizzotti named president of WNBA’s Connecticut Sun

George Washington head coach Jennifer Rizzotti instructs her team during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against Maryland on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 in College Park, Md. Maryland won 88-54. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)– The Connecticut Sun has named Jennifer Rizzotti as their new team president.

Rizzotti is currently Assistant Coach of the USA women’s olympic team, and in 1995 she helped lead UConn to its first national championship.

Rizzotti will be responsible for the Connecticut Sun overall business operations and marketing strategies.

“I am so honored to rejoin the WNBA family in this leadership position with the Connecticut Sun. This league employs the very best women’s basketball players in the world. But more importantly, the WNBA is an inclusive and diverse community of women that inspire, lead and in their own words, “provide a voice for the voiceless.” I am proud to have won two championships as a player in the WNBA and will work tirelessly to help bring a championship to the Sun franchise,” said Rizzotti.

The Connecticut Sun recently announced their schedule for the upcoming 2021 season, which begins on the road against the Atlanta Dream on Friday, May 14th.