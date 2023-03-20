HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hamden girls basketball team was unstoppable this year.

The Green Dragons just wrapped up a perfect season with the state title. Over the weekend, they dominated Fairfield-Ludlow and took home the CIAC Class Double L Championship at Mohegan Sun with a final score of 63-48.

This was the school’s first-ever state title.

The title follows their Southern Connecticut Conference Champions win earlier this year, where Coach Amanda Forcucci was awarded SCC Coach of the Year.

Hamden High finished its season with a whopping 26-0 record.