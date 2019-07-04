Hamden native headed to Under 20 Pan Am Games, Olympics is the goal

The goal is the Olympic Games for Hamden’s Alexis Holmes. So far, she’s right on schedule for becoming a world-class track and field star.

Holmes is getting ready to compete in the Under 20 Pan Am Games in Costa Rica later this month. She’ll run the 400 meters and the 4 by 400 relay.

The former Cheshire Academy standout is coming off a remarkable freshman season at Penn State.

She was the Big 10 indoor Freshman of the Year and won both the indoor and outdoor 400 meter championship.

Holmes is transferring from Penn State; she put her name in the NCAA Portal.

Olympic trials are next year, don’t be surprised if she earns a spot in the 400.

Holmes got her start running with the New Haven Age Group Track Club.

