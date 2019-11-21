Hamden youth cheer squad to compete in National Championship at Disney World

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A great group of young ladies will be competing for a national championship next month.

The Hamden Junior Pee Wee Cheerleading team is fresh off its Regional Championship win.

It earned the girls a spot in December National Championship at Walt Disney World in Florida.

The team is made up of 16 nine to eleven-year-olds.

Earning a spot to compete with the best in the country is a memory that will last a lifetime.

One member of the team gushing, “It was really exciting because we worked so hard.”

Another saying, “The team kind of grew to become a family,” but adding that, of course, it would “still be cool to win.”

One of their coaches explaining that many of these girls have been on the team since they were 5 years old, “so to go to Regionals three years-in-a-row and to finally be able to come home as regional champions. And then to get that bid to Disney was just incredible.”