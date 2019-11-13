Hand football hosts Save-a-Suit drive for veterans

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) –The Daniel Hand High School Football team is having another terrific season, but the Tigers are not only doing great things on the field; they’re trying to do some great things off it, as well.

On Friday night, the team will be hosting a Save-a-Suit event for veterans. The team is asking all fans to bring gently used suits and/or business attire to help those in need.

Head Coach Dave Mastroianni’s father, David Senior, is running the event. Mastroianni Senior said his son approached him asking about what the team could do for veterans and he immediately wanted to be involved.

Save a suit was one of the organizations. Here’s a great opportunity, its a no-brainer. If people are really interested in doing something for the veterans. Go to a closet, open up a closet; you probably have a great wardrobe. Dresses, suits, pants, jackets the whole bit. Pull them out get them cleaned. – David Mastroianni, father of Hand Head Coach

Save-a-Suit gives donated business attire to veterans and recent college graduates for free to help with job interviews. The organization frequently hosts job fairs for veterans and offers other job-search assistance.

“So i don’t have a specific goal in mind,” said Alex Carrera, Executive Director of Save-a-Suit, “but we really do need hundreds upon hundreds of suits. The more we have the more we can serve.”

For more information about the organization, go to www.saveasuit.org.

The Tigers are ranked #1 in the state and are trying to win a 3rd straight state championship.