Hartford Yard Goats 2021 season schedule released; playing 60 home games

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Yard Goats will play ball in 2021!

The Hartford Yard Goats 2021 season schedule has been released, with 60 home games at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.

Opening Day is on Tuesday, May 11 against the Portland Sea Dogs.

This season, the Yard Goats will compete against the Northeast Division, facing affiliates for the MLB including the Yankees, Red Sox, and Mets. Teams will play six game home stands, with all teams taking Mondays off.

Ticket packages, individual tickets and the promotional schedule will be available at a later date.

Take a look at the full 2021 season schedule here.