HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Yard Goats open their season Friday night at Dunkin’ Donuts Park. They are hoping it is back to normal after COVID clouded the last two seasons.

“This year we’re opening up, we’re 100% capacity, no requirements, we’re doing all the same protocols that we did last year. We’re a cashless venue… A lot of our programming is digital… additional cleaning procedures that we have at the ballpark,” said Tim Restall, Hartford Yard Goats president.

While crews are working hard inside the park, there are now buildings, apartments and shopping just across the street.

If you have not been to Hartford in a year, it looks a lot different. Phase 1 of development is wrapping up, they are getting ready for Phase 2 and they have secured funding for Phase 3.

“I actually grew up around this area, this is the north end of Hartford here. My family, my grandmother owned the bodega across the street a long time ago, so it’s just wonderful to see how the community has sprouted up,” said Hartford Councilman Nick Lebron.

They are going to expand out toward Albany Avenue and bring everyone together as they revitalize some of the historic buildings that have been blighted during past years.