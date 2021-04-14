Hartford Yard Goats unveils COVID safety protocols for season at Dunkin’ Donuts Park

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Yard Goats are getting ready for their 2021 season at Dunkin’ Donuts Park, and like everything else opening back up, there are updated safety protocols in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

These safety protocols follow guidelines from the State of Connecticut, the City of Hartford and Major League Baseball.

Here are the health and safety guidelines the Yard Goats want you to “know before you goat” to the ballpark:

Face masks are required for attendees ages two and older. The face covering must cover both the nose and mouth at all times, other than actively eating and drinking in their ticketed seats.

Fans are strongly encouraged to leave their bags behind to reduce points of contact during the security screening. Medical bags and diaper bags that accompany infants and young kids are allowed. Clutch purses no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ for necessary personal items are also permitted.

Tickets will be sold in pods of 2-6 tickets, limited to small groups. There will be at least six feet of space between each pod. Crowding during batting practice or other pregame events will not be permitted.

A buffer zone will be put in place between the dugouts/bullpens and the first row of fans.

Keep the cash at home; all concessions will only accept cashless forms of payment. Visa gift cards will be available for purchase at the ballpark. There are no ATMs in the park at this time.

And, of course, Dunkin’ Donuts Park will be completely sanitized between events. High-touch areas will be wiped down regularly. Also, hand sanitizer stations will be placed around the ballpark for staff and guests to use.

The Yard Goats have their first home game on May 11, against the Portland Sea Dogs.