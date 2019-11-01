“He’s just a hockey mind; he knows the game so well”: QU Men’s Hockey Coach praised by team after 26 seasons

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Quinnipiac University’s Men’s Hockey Head Coach Rand Pecknold is in his 26th season as Head Coach of the Bobcats. He has had over 500 wins on the Bobcat bench.

Pecknold told News 8 that he feels fortunate that he loves what he does for a living.

The love extends from his players, as well. News 8 sat down with some of Pecknold’s players to find out how they feel about their coach and his methods:

“Everyone respects him,” one player explained. “Anything he says, you listen.”

“When you make a mistake, he’ll tell you,” added another player. “He won’t freak out at you.” Another player expressed that he appreciates that Pecknold is straight forward with them that “he doesn’t sugar-coat things.”

Another player explaining: “He’s just a hockey mind; he knows the game so well.”

Pecknold points out that “there’s always teachable moments in the game.” His goal is to make sure the team keeps winning, but also to support his players outside the rink.

“I gotta make sure that we keep winning and my kids keep getting great grades.” – Rand Pecknold, Quinnipiac University Men’s Hockey Head Coach

Pecknold let News 8 listen in on his latest shut out win over Vermont. For more on the highlights from that game, watch the video above.

QU plays at Arizona State Friday and Saturday night.