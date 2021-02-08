High school winter sports games can now resume with CIAC, DPH guidelines

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — After much uncertainty, high school winter sports games are officially back on.

The season is permitted to resume with strict COVID-19 guidelines in place, which were set by the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) and the Connecticut State Department of Public Health (DPH).

Ice hockey, which is considered a “moderate” sport under CIAC’s guidelines, is allowed to play 12 games. Players are encouraged to wear masks and to and change them often.

Boys and girls basketball, girls gymnastics and boys swimming will also return. However, competitive cheer, dance and wrestling are considered high risk. Those groups cannot have games or matches; they are limited to small group conditioning.



“Much like we did in the fall, our plan follows DPH guidelines as well as the protocols within schools,” said Glenn Lungarini, Executive Director of the CIAC. “We have contact tracing partnerships with the DPH so when that occurs, and those students need to quarantine, we follow those guidelines and protocols.