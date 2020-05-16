Hockey families fighting to save Stamford ice rink from proposed budget cuts

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Just after 9 a.m. Saturday morning, dozens of families jumped into their cars and made their way to Terry Conners Rink. Families are worried that their home ice will be taken away.

President of Stamford Youth Hockey Chris Berlingo said, “They’re worried about collecting taxes and they’re looking to make cuts throughout the city and one of the things they’re looking to cut from the budget is the rink.”

Terry Conners Rink is home to the Stamford Youth Hockey Sharks and the Southern CT Synchronized Skating Group. The city is looking for savings in its entire budget, and cutting the rink’s budget has been proposed.

However, city officials tell Sports Team 8 they are exploring all options to keep the rink up and running.

Parent Nicholas Vergara said, “I grew up here, I played here…my son is in the program now…if the sharks don’t have a home it would be a crime to hockey around here.”

Berlingo asks, “If we lose the building, where are we gonna play?”

An online petition to keep the rink open has more than 5,000 signatures.

Families understand that we are in a pandemic and everyone has to do more.

Berlingo said, “If we have to give a little bit more we’ll give a little bit more…we know there’s a budget issue lets do our part to shrink that.”

The families also decided to give a little more to the community on Saturday. Food donations were collected for local food banks, and hockey sticks were collected for the Waterside School in Stamford.

Vergara said, “Everybody loves coming here this rink offers some of the best ice around, this facility is fantastic its a service to the citizens and residents of Stamford.”