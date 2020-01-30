‘It’s just an obstacle’: New London athlete doesn’t let having only one hand stop him on basketball court

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — New London High School Senior Syncere Gray can do it all on the court: pass, dribble, dunk…you name it.

But what makes this player so special is that he can do all of that with one hand.

“I don’t know where our team would be without him,” coach Craig Parker told News 8. “I’m not sure how many wins we would have without him at this point.”

Gray was born without a right hand but that didn’t keep him out of the game. In fact, he’s been playing since he was 5 years old.

“Its always in my mind, but it’s just an obstacle that I have to overcome just like everyone else has obstacles,” he said. “[It’s] just another in my way that I have to overcome.”

Parker said he hasn’t skipped a beat.

“Strangely enough, his first eight points as a freshman playing in a varsity game they were all dunks,” Parker said. “He’s just an amazing kid, and he’s actually doing it with one hand; it’s just absolutely phenomenal. I’ve never experienced anything like this in my entire coaching career.”

Like most teenagers, Gray said he wants to fit in — both on and off the court.

“To be honest, not too many people notice until after the game,” Gray said. “It doesn’t really make a difference during the game, but after, they come up to me and tell me that I’m an inspiration to them.”

“I thought it was gonna be hard for him but he dominates easily as if he had two hands,” teammate Tayshawn said. “It doesn’t seem like he has a disability at all.”

After graduation, Gray said he would love to play at a college level or try coaching.

Either way, he said he wants basketball to remain in his life.

“It’s my life, to be honest with you,” he explained. “It’s a lifestyle that has taught me many lessons and helped me overcome my obstacle.”