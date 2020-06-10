Lakeville’s Lime Rock Park reopens its racetrack for small groups

LAKEVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Start your engines; Lime Rock Park is now open.

The race track has added COVID-related safety features to meet the state’s guidelines, which includes clusters smaller than 25 and visitors, following social distancing, and wearing a mask at all times.

“Everyone is very happy we’re open, we’re certainly very happy we’re open. We are thinking out of the box of different programs and activities within the guidelines so we can get things going here and get people back on the track,” Facilities Supervisor Jocko Jacopino said.

The new features include hand sanitizer stations around the track and CDC recommended cleaners and disinfectants for common areas.

Lime Rock Park is not yet open for larger, public races, just private events.