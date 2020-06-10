Lakeville’s Lime Rock Park reopens its racetrack for small groups

Local Sports

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LAKEVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Start your engines; Lime Rock Park is now open.

The race track has added COVID-related safety features to meet the state’s guidelines, which includes clusters smaller than 25 and visitors, following social distancing, and wearing a mask at all times.

“Everyone is very happy we’re open, we’re certainly very happy we’re open. We are thinking out of the box of different programs and activities within the guidelines so we can get things going here and get people back on the track,” Facilities Supervisor Jocko Jacopino said.

The new features include hand sanitizer stations around the track and CDC recommended cleaners and disinfectants for common areas.

Lime Rock Park is not yet open for larger, public races, just private events.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Litchfield

Lakeville's Lime Rock Park reopens

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeville's Lime Rock Park reopens"

Torrington food giveaway provides free boxes of produce during pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Torrington food giveaway provides free boxes of produce during pandemic"

Woodbury Against Hate

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Woodbury Against Hate"

Tom Brady delivers commencement speech for the Forman School in Litchfield

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom Brady delivers commencement speech for the Forman School in Litchfield"

Friendly Hands Food Bank in Torrington giving free boxes of fresh produce to families

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Friendly Hands Food Bank in Torrington giving free boxes of fresh produce to families"

One Good Thing: New Milford Knights of Columbus on Goodwill mission to thank frontline workers

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "One Good Thing: New Milford Knights of Columbus on Goodwill mission to thank frontline workers"
More Litchfield

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss