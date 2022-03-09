HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Wednesday was a big day for Mackenzie DeWees and the Quinnipiac women’s basketball team as they advance to the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) Tournament semifinals.

A Maryland native, DeWees’ reputation proceeds her. Around the MAAC, everyone knows what she can do. Those who don’t find out quickly.

“Her imprint is all over the game in every, every facet,” said Tricia Fabbri, the team’s head coach. “It’s incredible how she touches every part of the game.”

Need a basket — got it, assist — check, rebound — no problem, and don’t even talk about the defensive end. She is always on the hunt.

“I love stealing the ball. I think it’s fun,” DeWees said. “It takes intensity and grit and the will to win and that’s what I see in my game and no matter how I am on the offensive end, I know that my defense is going to be 100% every time.”

It has been a career year for DeWees, who can fill up a stat sheet all in the flow of the game. She leads the Bobcats in points and steals per game this year and is second in rebounds and assists.

“Her IQ is unmatched by many players in the country. It’s just so instinctual,” Fabbri said.

Cat Almeida, a junior on the team, said DeWees’ determination in the game is what adds up to the great stats she ends up with.

“It doesn’t matter how many points I score or how many steals I have. All I care about is winning,” DeWees said.