Madison Little League heads to Rhode Island for elimination game

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH)– The Little Leaguers from Madison are heading to the field to play ball against Rhode Island on Friday.

They have been great under pressure so far with two straight wins with their season on the line.

Related: Madison Little League advancing to New England Regional semifinals

Friday is another elimination game. The team says that they’re ready!

“I think we rise above the pressure, we play better under pressure, everybody. One through 13. Everybody can do anything. I knew we had a great team from the start of our summer and I’m just so happy we made it this far and I’m hoping we can go even further. They’re all great,” said a player.

The winner of Friday’s game will play New Hampshire on Saturday for a spot at the Little League World Series in Williamsport.