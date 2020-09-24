Meriden to proceed with High School football for 2020 fall season

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The city of Meriden has announced that their High School football season will proceed for the 2020 fall season.

City officials say that while they don’t recommend that game play occur, as that is the recommendation from the Department of Health and the local health department, they recognize that football will be played nonetheless either as a club sport or in private leagues.

Officials says that would lead to game play outside of the city and “outside the ability to manage player exposure.”

City Manager Tim Coon explained their decision.

“At this time, Meriden has elected to permit the sport of football to be played in the fall. The Meriden Department of Health and Human Services and I have provided requirements that will mitigate the risk of COVID-19 exposure. The intention behind the requirements is to keep the student-athletes, coaches and support staffs at the lowest exposure risk possible during the season,” said Coon.

Those requirements are the following:

Any positive test for COVID 19, by any player, coach, assistant coach, or any other individual involved with a high school team that is deemed by the Director of Health and Human Services to have exposed the team, will require that entire team to quarantine for the required 14 days.

If the State of Connecticut COVID positivity rate exceeds 5% on any day during the football season, game play, at a minimum will be halted. Additionally, if the State in any of its ministerial decisions, indicates that game play will be halted, that also will conclude high school football game play.

High school football in Meriden will be conducted under the Football Return to Action Plan. The State of CT Reopen Rules for Sports must also be followed. Violations of the Reopen Rules may lead to games being halted/seasons being cancelled.

