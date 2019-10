NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH)– The New Britain Bees are leaving the Atlantic League and joining the Futures Collegiate Baseball League.

The Futures League is made up of college athletes competing in a minor league style format. There are seven teams in different parts of New England.

Half the players on each team must be from New England or going to school there.

The Bees will host this year’s league all star game. The season starts at the end of May.