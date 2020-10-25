Northford Ice Pavilion closing for at least a week after increase in COVID cases among hockey teams

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Northford Ice Pavilion is closing for at least a week after a significant increase in COVID-19 cases among hockey players, coaches, and their families.

Local public health experts say there have been more than 20 cases linked to ice hockey.

Rink Manager, Bill Maniscalco stated “that it’s important that the Northford Ice Pavilion do its part to keep the skating community and staff protected with the increase of cases. The reopening of the ice rinks will be revisited as cases subside. Hopefully, we can return to normal soon, but in the meantime, we ask that people remain safe and vigilant”.

The Northford Ice Pavilion is working with East Shore District Health on safety precautions.