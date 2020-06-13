Norwich Sea Unicorns bummed Minor League Baseball is still on hold amid pandemic

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Minor League Baseball in Norwich won’t be starting anytime soon.

The New York Penn League has delayed the season indefinitely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. So, the Sea Unicorns won’t be playing at Dodd Stadium.

The team with the new name was supposed to play its first home game on Father’s Day.

Senior Vice President CJ Knudsen has been with the team since 2010 and says these are difficult times for players and staff.

“It’s super frustrating because we’ve spent the last year really getting ready for a season and we can’t do anything about it. It’s literally out of your hands,” Knudsen said.

“So from our standpoint this would normally be our busiest weekend out of the year because we’d be putting the final touches…it’s just like a complete chaotic circus but somehow it works and we love it,” Knudsen added.

The Sea Unicorns just signed a new ten-year lease with the City of Norwich last August. This franchise wants to be here for the long haul.

