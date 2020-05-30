Notre Dame HS spring athletes hold senior day car parade celebration

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We should be knee-deep into the High School Spring sports postseason right now. But, unfortunately, student-athletes are on the sidelines due to this pandemic.

However, that hasn’t stopped schools from celebrating seniors.

At Notre Dame High School in West Haven Saturday afternoon, they honored senior spring sports athletes with a little parade on campus.

Pictures of all the seniors were displayed along the entrances to the school. Faculty, parents, and students all grateful for the opportunity to be back together again. It’s also nice to see so many smiles on their faces.

Watch the video above for more.