Officials condemn threats targeting decision makers after HS football season canceled

(WTNH) — The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) is expressing its disappointment over reports of threats targeting the Dept. of Public Health Commissioner and others over the decision to cancel the high school football season.

The CIAC made the decision Friday in alignment with the Department of Public Health recommendations. It’s a high-risk full-contact sport, which would hinder efforts in preventing the spread of COVID-19, officials say.

Now, people upset with the decision are reportedly taking it out on officials.

CIAC Executive Director Glenn Lugarini posted to Twitter calling people out for threatening the CIAC and DPH over its decision.

All are entitled to their opinion and emotions, but threatening comments are not acceptable. I am willing to speak with anyone, but will not condone threats to any member of DPH, state officials, or CIAC staff. pic.twitter.com/pL6nhVUcn5 — Glenn Lungarini (@GlennLungarini) September 5, 2020

Connecticut Speaker of the House and Berlin High School football coach Joe Aresimowicz also sounded off on social media about the threats.

“Despite our feelings, we cannot tolerate threatening people,” Aresimowicz said in his post.