Platt High School football program showcasing Black players, managers from the past during Black History Month

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Platt High School football program in Meriden has a long and successful tradition dating back to 1958. But as we celebrate Black History Month, it’s not about the success on the field for the Panthers, it’s the success off the field that is the real story.

“Black History Month, you always think about the famous people – Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks – so why not highlight and showcase some people that aren’t always in the spotlight.”

And that’s exactly what the coaching staff at Platt High School has done. Using Twitter, they’re showcasing Black players and managers from the past and it’s not about touchdowns and wins.

“As long as he’s successful in his life he has a good job he has a good family around him, he’s doing positive things for his community. To me, that’s success.”

Platt Head Coach Jason Bruenn, who also played for the Panthers, says his offensive coordinator and school counselor Brian Frederick came up with the idea and it’s really taken off.

“I think when you recognize guys publicly they take a lot of pride in that and I think it says to them that they’re doing things since they’ve graduated that we’re proud of.”

Whether they are entrepreneurs, or health care workers, military members, or engineers, or dads. They’re men and women leading by example for the next generation of Panthers.

“We see ourselves as gatekeepers for Platt Panther football. It is rewarding to see as coaches to see our guys go on and be successful after high school, it gives us a great sense of pride.”