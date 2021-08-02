Quinnipiac University men’s hockey team member Michael Torello passes away at 15-years-old

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A sad day for the Quinnipiac University men’s hockey team. Early Friday morning 15-year-old Michael Torello passed away.

Michael had been with the team since 2017, adopted by the team as part of the Team Impact Program.

Michael attended every home game and players on the team really looked up to him and were inspired by his fighting spirit.

Michael bravely battled Kernicterus, a disorder that causes permanent brain damage.

News 8 wishes all the best to Michael’s family. He will be missed.