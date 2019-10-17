Ryan McCarthy officially named CCSU head football coach

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Central Connecticut State University‘s interim head football coach, Ryan McCarthy, is officially head coach of the Blue Devils as of Thursday.

For McCarthy, this is a dream come true and there’s no place else he’d rather be.

At a ceremony on campus, McCarthy said, “I’m obviously very excited and I think the fact that so many people are behind me…that’s a tribute to the people I’m dealing with. And I think everyday my approach is the same: when you treat people with respect you will receive respect.

In January, McCarthy took over for Pete Rossomando, who left CCSU for a position at Rutgurs.

Central’s off to a 5-1 start, and is ranked in the FCS Top 25 for the first time since 2006. Central hosts Bryant on Saturday.

