Southington store allows you to trade in your child’s old sporting equipment or turn it into cash

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — All that sports equipment you haven’t used in a while can now get a second life, and you can make a few bucks off of it, too.

“People come in in order to get a good value on their new and used equipment, and it helps if they have equipment to trade in; that brings the price of their purchase down,” said Janet Carangelo owner of Play It Again Sports in Southington.

It’s a one-stop-shop where one can clear the clutter from their home and upgrade to something new. Carangelo said most customers are active families with fast-growing kids.

“At the younger ages, they grow out of equipment so fast, like every year, so really it’s great just to come in here, be able to exchange older items that are still in good shape,” said customer Ryan Dumond.

Families are keeping up with changing interests too. Carangelo said she sees social distance-friendly gear flying off the shelves. It was golf and in-line skates in the summer, now it’s skis, snowshoes and ice skates.

“Now that we’re turning more stuff in because we’re using them less and we’re getting ready for when different sports open up that we can start getting new stuff,” said customer Ken Henricksen.

When brand new is just a click away, Carangelo said reusing and repairing feels like a lost art.

“Well, that’s how I grew up. My dad repaired things. We had hand-me-downs; we didn’t have a lot of money growing up so we relied on things from other people and you were to fix what you had.”

The bottom line: Buying used is good for your wallet and the environment.

“In the last 15 years, we’ve recycled over 100,000 items,” Carangelo explained. “We kept that many items out of the landfill from just being thrown away.”