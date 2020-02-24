Sun acquire former UConn All-America Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis from Seattle

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Sun announced Monday that the team has acquired 2018 WNBA champion and former University of Connecticut All-America selection, Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis from the Seattle Storm. In return, the Storm receive the Sun’s 2021 2nd Round Draft Pick.

The veteran guard helped lead the Storm to a WNBA Championship in 2018. She averaged a career-high 42 percent from the three-point line during the title run. Over the last two seasons, the 5’11’’ shooter is connecting on 38 percent from behind the arc and has scored 339 points.

Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

“We are excited to add Kaleena to our talented roster,” head coach and general manager Curt Miller said. “She has won championships at every level and has a reputation as a great teammate. Our offensive philosophy revolves around spacing with players that can help spread the floor. KML is one of the outstanding shooters in our game and will provide an important spark to our offense.”

In 2015, Mosqueda-Lewis was selected third overall in the WNBA draft by Seattle. Over the course of her five-year career with the Storm, she has appeared in 141 games, scored 745 points, and grabbed 155 rebounds.

“I’m really excited to start a new journey in Connecticut,” Mosqueda-Lewis said. “It was a second home for me for four years and I’m looking forward to being back!” Mosqueda-Lewis entered the WNBA following a decorated collegiate career.

Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images

The former Husky helped lead her team to three straight national championships from 2013-15. Upon graduation, she finished as the NCAA’s Division I all-time leader for three-pointers made (398) and third on the program’s all-time scoring list with 2,178 points. During her time at Connecticut, she was named to the AP Second Team twice and was named to the NCAA All-Tournament Team.

During her senior year, she was also selected to the American Athletic Conference (AAC) First Team and was honored as the Most Outstanding Performer. As a freshman, Mosqueda-Lewis earned BIG EAST All-Freshman Team honors as well as being named Second Team, Sixth Woman of the Year, Freshman of the Year and BIG EAST Tournament Most Outstanding Player.