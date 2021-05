BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Sound Tigers have a new name; the team retired their logo and name Monday. They are now known as the Bridgeport Islanders.

The switch has been about a year in the making. The Sound Tiger logo has been around for the life of the franchise, which is nearly 20 years.

The new logo is a B with a hockey stick, which has the N.Y. in the tape. This is a way to tie the NHL and AHL affiliations even closer.