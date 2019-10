NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Every year, Southern Connecticut State University Owls battle the University of New Haven Chargers for the Elm City Trophy. This year, the game was exciting and close, but the Chargers again held onto their winning streak. Saturday’s Final Score: 23-20.

