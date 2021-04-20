Tickets to go on sale for Yard Goats home games Monday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The Hartford Yard Goats season kicks off soon but buying tickets to their first seven home games will be a little different.

Starting next Monday, a limited number of tickets will be available on their website. You can buy “pods” of tickets ranging from two to six people. There will be distance between each group.

“Our health and safety protocols will be in place where we’re doing touchless ordering. We’ll be doing all the extra cleaning of the touchpoints that people use. Just continuing to make the ballpark a safe place where fans can come out, have a great time, cheer on the Yard Goats, and enjoy the day at Dunkin Donuts Park,” said Tim Restall, Yard Goats President.

The Yard Goats home opener is Tuesday, May 11 against the Portland Sea Dogs.