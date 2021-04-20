Tickets to go on sale for Yard Goats home games Monday

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:
5.20 hartford yard goats dunkin donuts park_286162

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The Hartford Yard Goats season kicks off soon but buying tickets to their first seven home games will be a little different.

Starting next Monday, a limited number of tickets will be available on their website. You can buy “pods” of tickets ranging from two to six people. There will be distance between each group.

“Our health and safety protocols will be in place where we’re doing touchless ordering. We’ll be doing all the extra cleaning of the touchpoints that people use. Just continuing to make the ballpark a safe place where fans can come out, have a great time, cheer on the Yard Goats, and enjoy the day at Dunkin Donuts Park,” said Tim Restall, Yard Goats President.

The Yard Goats home opener is Tuesday, May 11 against the Portland Sea Dogs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Rally supporting recreational marijuana set to take place at State Capitol

News /

Hartford Public Library reopening to the public for in-person browsing, reading

News /

After years of passionate debate, State Lawmakers vote on bill to repeal religious exemption for childhood vaccinations

News /

Hartford PD: Arrest made in drive-by shooting on Nelson St. that killed 3-year-old boy

News /

Students in Manchester to resume full time in-person learning Monday

News /

UHart student-athletes protest discussion of moving athletic programs from Division I to Division III

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss