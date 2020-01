HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Trinity College men’s ice hockey team, coached by Matt Greason, has risen to number one in the United States College Hockey Online.com (USCHO) pre-season poll.

The rank is the first for the season.

Trinity will play Middlebury College on Friday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m.

The Bantams won the NCAA title in 2015, reached the NCAA Finals in 2017, and played in the NCAA Tournament in 2019.