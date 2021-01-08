Trio of former UConn football stars winning in the world of healthcare

(WTNH) — Keith Gray, Cody Brown and Larry Taylor were a part of some of UConn football’s most successful times. The former Husky teammates have taken that winning mentality to the corporate world of healthcare, working for Parameno Health, a company started by Gray.

“One of our core values, is simply, win the right way. And in order to win you have to have passion, commitment and urgency and that’s what we’re trying to instill here at the corporate level,” says Gray, the former UConn offensive lineman.

The company is one of the entities under Gray’s Kingdom Health Holdings, who says healthcare has always been an interest of his. He actually wanted to be a doctor before football took over. Injuries ended Gray’s pro football career, leading him to genetics classes at Stanford, lab work and ultimately to what he’s doing today.

Parameno Health is a Texas-based company, that puts an emphasis on the patient, from lab work to revenue management, billing, testing. They do a little bit of everything.

Both Taylor and Brown are in management positions with the company, Taylor was hired first after a long pro career in the CFL, he’s the billing manager. Brown heads up the accounts department, after some time in the NFL with the Cardinals, Jets and Lions.

Gray says suiting up as a Husky with the two made the hiring process easy, “You know what you’re going to get cause you knew how they worked on the football field, ” says the former CT center.

All three were key components in helping UConn football reach it’s highest level during Randy Edsall’s first stop in Storrs, winning a Big East title and playing in multiple Bowl Games.

They all say they may not have liked it at the time, but the lessons learned in Storrs are being lived out today. “You don’t fully understand the whole plan behind everything,” says Taylor. “Why are you making us wake up early and go work out this time or why you have to be at the dining hall at this time, but I’m truly grateful for everything now that I look back, cause then I hated it.”

“I thought it was crazy all the stuff Larry said about coach and not wanting to listen to him,” Brown says. “Later on in life, you will be telling your kids the same thing, just common sense stuff now but back then we just thought it was too much.”

Even Gray says he wasn’t always on board then with what was going on. “I was one of those complaining in the locker room cause I didn’t get it, but that single handedly prepared me to do what I’m doing today. I know for a fact, I wouldn’t be the leader and CEO that I am today had I not gotten those experiences from Coach Edsall.”