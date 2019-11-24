Two overtimes and a protest: 136th Yale vs. Harvard will be ‘The Game’ to remember

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The 136th edition of “The Game” certainly lived up to all the hype and then some. About 50,000 people filled up the Yale Bowl, but we’re sure years from now, thousands more will say they were there for this historic battle.

This game had a little bit of everything. Team 147 trying to win a second Ivy League title in three years, they were not sharp early on.

Yale was down 15-3 at the half, and after a long halftime delay due to protestors, Harvard adds to its lead. Aiden Borguet goes 59 yards, 22-3 Crimson.

Yale’s offense wakes up, Zane Dudek from four yards out, 22-10.

A little later in the quarter, 23-13 Harvard, Kurt Rawlings calls his own number. Touchdown Bulldogs, 29-19.

Less than 90 seconds to play in the 4th quarter, Yale down 14, Rawling hits Mason Tipton, 10 yards for the touchdown 36-29.

Yale recovers an onside kick, go right down the field, Rawlings finds the Captain JP Shohfi.

We are all tied at 36. Each team scores a touchdown in overtime.

In the second overtime, Yale gets the ball first and Dudek goes in for the touchdown. 50-43 Yale.

One last chance for Harvard, running out of time and daylight, the Yale defense makes a stop, and the Bulldogs win it 50-43. They are the Ivy League Champions.

Yale shares the Ivy title with Dartmouth, both teams finish the season 9-1.