UCONN basketball player involved in car crash on campus applies for probation program

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — New information about the UCONN basketball player accused of running from police after a car crash on campus.

Freshman Guard, James Bouknight has applied for a probation program that could leave him without a criminal record.

Police say he hit a street sign while speeding last month. Then, when police confronted him they discovered he smelled like alcohol.

Bouknight told officers he didn’t have ID and ran off, but later turned himself in and apologized for the incident.