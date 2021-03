WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s on to The Big Dance for the Hartford Hawks Men’s Basketball Team!

The Hawks took on UMass Lowell in Hartford Saturday.

With a trip to the NCAA Tournament on the line, Hartford won the America East Tournament, and the team is now on its way to Indianapolis for the NCAA selection show on Sunday.

HAWKS ARE DANCING 🕺



Hartford downs UMass Lowell for the America East Championship and its first NCAA Tournament appearance! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/NH8W03tiqN — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 13, 2021

This will mark the University of Hartford’s first trip to The Big Dance.

Sports Team 8’s Bob Rumbold was there, and has reactions from the team in the video above.