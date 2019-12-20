Walter Camp Football Foundation’s 13th annual Breakfast of Champions to be held in January

(WTNH) — The Walter Camp Football Foundation will host its 13th annual High School “Breakfast of Champions,” presented by Town Fair Tire and NFP Sports, on Saturday, Jan. 18.

The event starts at 8:30 a.m. at the Omni New Haven Hotel at Yale.

The four Connecticut high school 2019 state champions – Newtown (Class LL), St. Joseph of Trumbull (Class L), Weston (Class M) and Sheehan of Wallingford (Class S) – will be recognized. In addition, members of the 2019 Walter Camp All-Connecticut Teams (1st and 2nd) will be recognized.

The finalists for the 2019 Coach of the Year, presented by Stadium System, are John Ferrazzi (Sheehan), David Mastroianni (Daniel Hand), and Bob Pattison (Newtown)

The three finalists for the 2019 Player of the Year are Phoenix Billings (Daniel Hand), Terrence Bogan (Sheehan), and Jaden Shirden (St. Joseph).

The Lifetime Achievement Award, which is presented by NFP Sports, will be presented to former Daniel Hand head coach Steve Filippone.

Filippone coached 28 seasons at Daniel Hand, totaling 332 career victories and seven state titles. Filippone was the Walter Camp High School Coach of the Year in 2011 and 2012.

More information can be found online.