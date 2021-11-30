Wednesday’s Hartford Wolf Pack game postponed due to COVID-19

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The American Hockey League (AHL) announced Wednesday’s Hartford Wolf Pack hockey game has been postponed.

The AHL said the Dec. 1 game between the Wolf Pack and the Springfield Thunderbirds will not take place due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the Wolf Pack.

A make-up date has not yet been announced.

“Season ticket holders are asked to hold onto their tickets for the new date, which will be announced shortly. All group purchasers will be contacted by their respective sales representative. For single game buyers, you can exchange your ticket at the Sunwave Gas and Power Ticket Office for any 2021-22 Wolf Pack home game. You may also call 860-727-8010,” the press release said.

The decision to postpone the game was made in consultation with medical experts and the AHL, team officials said.