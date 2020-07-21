Wilbur Cross HS football team ready to hit the field again

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The CIAC will be making a decision soon on what to do with fall sports.

Teams from around the state have been conditioning to be ready. Having something to look forward to is important for student athletes everywhere, especially during the pandemic.

At Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven, John Acquavita’s team is happy to be together again.

The Governors had good numbers through the first couple weeks of workouts. The teams is doing their part to social distance and wear maks.

Acquavita said he and his team are willing to do whatever they need to do to play football safely in the fall.

“We’re actually excited to see each other,” the coach said. “It’s all been through texting and things like that. It’s the human piece, the human contact piece is way more important than you could imagine, and there is something going on there that if we’re not back in the fall I am worried about a lot of these kids.”

The player said he’s done a good job checking in on them.

The team will open the season on Sept. 11 at Bassick High School.