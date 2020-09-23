Yale Athletic Director and her staff rolling with the punches during COVID-19

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — During the pandemic, Yale Athletic Director Vicky Chun has spent a lot of time at home. Games and practices on campus were canceled and replaced by Zoom calls with her coaches and staff.

Chun said, “If you love people the way I do, I love to socialize and just feel the presence and energy of folks, it was rough.”

Now her staff and some students are slowly returning to campus. So, Chun had an idea of how to reconnect with those she missed all these months.

She said, “Why not a boxing fitness class?”

Chun has never boxed but has taken plenty of boxing fitness classes over the years. She did some research online and put together a plan.

“You don’t have the bags or mitts, but you can still do some shadow boxing and still get a great sweat in,” Chun said “And it’s free to everyone, students, faculty, staff. It’s outside and we social distance, and I thought ‘why not? I’d love to do it.'”

The class is on Tuesday and Thursday nights.

“It was new, but I loved it,” She said. “I’m a practice coach, so I love the energy, and it was a lot of fun for me.”

The class may help ease the pain of the pandemic but there’s no substitute for the energy and excitement of Yale athletics.

It’s almost like from General McCarthur: ‘we’ll be back.’ We will be back and will be in full strength and we can’t wait; that time will come.”

