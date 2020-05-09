Yale to hold annual bone marrow registration drive virtually

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Former Yale women’s hockey player Mandi Schwartz passed away a little more than 9 years ago after a hard-fought battle with Leukemia.

Even this coronavirus pandemic is no match for her spirit. In her honor, the Yale community will have the 12th annual Mandi Schwartz Marrow Donor Registration Drive. But unlike in past years, the event will be held virtually, and they have turned to social media to promote the drive.

Over the last 11 years, more than 7,500 potential marrow or blood stem cell donors have signed up at Yale’s Be The Match registry. At least 70 lives have been saved.

Yale women’s soccer player Sarah Jordan signed up for Be The Match during her freshman year and this past fall she got a call to help save a life.

“It was kind of a no-brainer, like, I knew I had the opportunity to save a life and I was going to go through with it,” Jordan said. “It was really cool to both play my season and play my last game and be able to save someone’s life in the process.”

When Jordan found out she was a match, she was a little nervous, so she connected with former Yale football player Garrett White. He was a match last spring and helped save a life.

Jordan said, “He explained to me how simple it was. He was back to normal in a day and really the only side effect is being tired so I knew that having an opportunity to save someone’s life and it not being taxing on myself, that I was definitely going to do it.”

This year’s drive will officially kick off on May 17 with Yale Student-Athletes helping out virtually from around the country.

“I actually think that this is very powerful focusing on social media because you are able to reach so many people and this drive is not just for those in the Yale community,” Jordan explained.